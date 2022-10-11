Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Check out deals on top 5G smartphones

has kicked off its 'Extra Happiness Days’ sale, which is part of its Great Indian Festival 2022. Sponsored by Techno and iQOO, the seven-day festival sale will continue until October 15. In the sale, is offering cashback, exchange offers, no-interest equated monthly instalments scheme, and discount coupons on several products. Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 7,750) to Axis bank, Citi bank, and ICICI bank card holders. Here are the deals offered by on top smartphones:

iPhone 12

Originally priced at Rs 59,900 for 64GB, the iPhone 12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 45,749 after all discounts and offers. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and connectivity. It has a dual camera system on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-camera. It is IP68 rated for water and dust protection. Amazon is also offering an exchange deal of up to Rs 25,000 on the iPhone 12.

Nord 2T 5G

The midrange smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,499 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor, it sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported with an 80W SuperVOOC charger. It comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colours.

Galaxy S22 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Galaxy S22 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 52,999 for the base model. Powered by Exynos 2200 processor and 3,700 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is supported by a 25W fast charger.

Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 19,999 after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 processor, it has a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone sports a 6.70-inch Super AMOLED + screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

10R 5G- Prime Edition

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,499, inclusive of all offers. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Launched last month, it is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supported by 80W fast charging. The smartphone comes in blue colour.