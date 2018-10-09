Amazon Great Indian Festival sale goes live for Prime members: Know offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime early access sale
Amazon India, an online shopping portal of the global e-commerce giant Amazon Inc, is gearing up to host a six-day festival sale from October 10. However, for its prime subscribers, the e-commerce portal is currently offering early access to sale offers in which the portal is providing 10 per cent extra cashback on any product above Rs 6,000, 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards and no cost equated monthly instalments on select debit, credit cards, Amazon Pay and Bajaj Finserv cards. Here are some of the deals to check out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime early access sale:
OnePlus 6
This Amazon-exclusive smartphone was launched earlier this year in three RAM and storage configurations. Priced at Rs 34,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the OnePlus 6 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 – Rs 5,000 less than the original price. As a part of festive sale offer, Amazon is also offering one-time screen replacement add-on worth Rs 12,000, along with several exchange offer and no cost EMI.
Samsung Galaxy S9
This flagship smartphone from the Galaxy S-series was also launched earlier this year at Rs 62,500. During the festive sale offer, Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs 19,510, which brings down the effective cost of this smartphone to Rs 42,990. Amazon is also offering Rs 3,000 addition exchange value discount, along with nine months no cost EMI.
Apple MacBook Air
This 2017 model of the Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Mac OS Sierra operating system and Integrated Graphics is currently selling at a discount of 30 per cent for Rs 53,999, down from the actual price of Rs 77,200.
Amazon Alexa Echo Dot
This third generation smart speaker powered by Amazon cloud-based voice service is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999, 33 per cent less than the original price of Rs 4,499. The Echo Dot uses Amazon Alexa service to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, etc.
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro-series
The recently announced Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 49-inch screen and Mi TV 4C Pro with 32-inch screen will go on flash sale at 9PM on October 9. Both these smart televisions are powered by Google Android operating system.
