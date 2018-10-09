Amazon Great Indian Festival sale goes live for Prime members: Know offers

India, an online shopping portal of the global e-commerce giant Amazon Inc, is gearing up to host a six-day festival sale from October 10. However, for its prime subscribers, the e-commerce portal is currently offering early access to sale offers in which the portal is providing 10 per cent extra cashback on any product above Rs 6,000, 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards and no cost equated monthly instalments on select debit, credit cards, Amazon Pay and Bajaj Finserv cards. Here are some of the deals to check out in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime early access sale: