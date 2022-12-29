JUST IN
E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states
As outage hits thousands of users globally, Twitter says 'let's try again'
Key tech reforms like data protection, revised IT rules, expected in 2023
Fitbit starts phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of transition
Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO
Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy F04 smartphone in India in early 2023
Microsoft adds new features to make formulas easier in Excel's spreadsheet
Indian crypto exchanges stay put in business after 'a year to forget'
Samsung to showcase innovative projects at Consumer Electronics Show 2023
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch goes on sale: Price, features, specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon joins YouTube, Apple in investing on live sports content: Report

The move hints at Amazon's focused action towards investing in Prime Video and live sports content

Topics
Amazon | YouTube

ANI  Internet 

Amazon

Amazon has joined the bandwagon of incorporating sports content in its operations.

According to a report by US-based tech portal, TechCrunch, citing The Information, the e-commerce giant is developing an app dedicated to sports content.

The move hints at Amazon's focused action towards investing in Prime Video and live sports content.

The report follows the multinational company's CEO, Andy Jassy referring to live sports as 'a unique asset' at an event in New York.

Currently, the technological giant holds the exclusive rights for NFL's Thursday Night Football. It also showcases some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games, as per TechCrunch.

The company recently also launched some talk-shows on sports which are featured on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming platform Freevee.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant, had announced earlier this year that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighbourhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubli.Amazon Distribution was designed to help small stores, pharmacies and department stores in India to secure inventory from Amazon.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this program in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition," a spokesperson of the company said in a statement.The e-commerce giant last week had said that it would be shutting its food-delivery business and online learning academy in India.

"At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments," a spokesperson of the e-commerce giant said.

The exit would result in layoffs of hundreds of workers, with Amazon now focusing only on its core business like online retail, according to the report. On November 17, Amazon began the process of cutting jobs across the company this week, US media reports said.

"After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," hardware chief Dave Limp wrote in a memo to workers on November 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 10:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU