Amazon launches Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year: Know more

Amazon on Monday launched a mobile edition of Prime Video for Rs 599 per year in India.
Customers can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT's mobile edition through the official website or its app for Android, the company said in a statement.
"Prime Video mobile edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country," Amazon added.
With this move, Prime Video aims to expands the reach of the mobile edition, which debuted as an telco-parterned product in partnership with Bharti Airtel last year.
"With viewers from 99 per cent of the country's pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content," said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India.
The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users, and gives them a chance to explore and watch Prime Video's vast catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, live cricket, and many more.
"India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. With this launch, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports," added Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:59 IST
