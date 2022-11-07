JUST IN
'$8 for all': Elon Musk on fees for blue-tick Twitter verification
Google Messages tests redesigned 'photo picker' feature: Details here
Explained: What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices
Twitter delays launch of Blue subscription service after US midterms
Customers will have to wait longer for iPhone 14 Pro models: Apple
Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible
Elon Musk threatens to permanently suspend Twitter account impersonators
Apple might change 'Hey Siri' voice assistant trigger phrase to just 'Siri'
Twitter's blue tick fee: Revenue stream or can of worms for media-tech cos
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models demand exceeds production, says report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Telegram launches new updates with Topics in Groups, Collectible Usernames
Business Standard

Amazon launches Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year: Know more

Customers can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT's mobile edition through the official website or its app for Android, the company said in a statement

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Prime Video | OTT users

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Amazon, Amazon Outage
Amazon Prime

Amazon on Monday launched a mobile edition of Prime Video for Rs 599 per year in India.

Customers can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT's mobile edition through the official website or its app for Android, the company said in a statement.

"Prime Video mobile edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country," Amazon added.

With this move, Prime Video aims to expands the reach of the mobile edition, which debuted as an telco-parterned product in partnership with Bharti Airtel last year.

"With viewers from 99 per cent of the country's pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content," said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India.

The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users, and gives them a chance to explore and watch Prime Video's vast catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, live cricket, and many more.

"India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. With this launch, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports," added Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU