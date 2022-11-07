JUST IN
Twitter delays launch of Blue subscription service after US midterms

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | US mid-term elections

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter, Twitter office
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter has delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, the media reported.

The company "made the decision to move the launch of this release to November 9, after the election", according to a report from The New York Times, citing an internal memo.

Musk initially wanted employees to roll out Blue with verification by November 7 "and threatened to fire them if they didn't meet this deadline".

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

Anyone can now get a verified checkmark if they pay for Blue every month, which has sparked serious concerns over how to spot real Twitter accounts from fake ones.

Twitter updated its app on iOS last week with a mention of the new Blue subscription.

Earlier, Twitter used to closely review public applications to let users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

The company last year relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter was set to introduce more categories, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

Once the application was submitted, the applicants expected an emailed response within a few days.

Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it in 2021.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 10:55 IST

