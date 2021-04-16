Amazon Prime hits 200 million users globally, says CEO Jeff Bezos

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos to step down, hand over Amazon reins to cloud chief Andy Jassy
Meet Amazon's new top boss Andy Jassy, who succeeds Jeff Bezos as CEO
Explained: How Amazon future CEO Andy Jassy became Jeff Bezos' shadow
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO in Q3, Andy Jassy to take over
Amazon infuses Rs 225 cr into India payments unit to compete against rivals
-
Amazon Prime has reached a user base of 200 million, according to the outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos, which is an increase of over 50 million during the pandemic only.
In his final annual letter to Amazon's shareholders on Thursday, Bezos who will be replaced by former AWS head Andy Jassy as Amazon CEO this year, said that customers have connected more than 100 million smart home devices to Alexa.
"Last year, we hired 500,000 employees and now directly employ 1.3 million people around the world. We have more than 200 million Prime members worldwide. More than 1.9 million small and medium-sized businesses sell in our store, and they make up close to 60 per cent of our retail sales," Bezos informed.
"Customers have connected more than 100 million smart home devices to Alexa. Amazon Web Services serves millions of customers and ended 2020 with a $50 billion annualised run rate," he added.
Bezos said that Amazon has created $1.6 trillion of wealth for share owners.
On the Cloud services vertical, Bezos said that across AWS's entire 2020 revenue of $45 billion, "that 30 per cent would imply customer value creation of $19 billion (what would have cost them $64 billion on their own cost $45 billion from AWS).
"To be conservative here (and remembering we're really only trying to get ballpark estimates), I'll say it's the same and call AWS customer value creation $38 billion in 2020. Adding AWS and consumer together gives us total customer value creation in 2020 of $164 billion," he noted.
According to him, this value creation is not a zero-sum game.
"It is not just moving money from one pocket to another. Draw the box big around all of society, and you'll find that invention is the root of all real value creation. And value created is best thought of as a metric for innovation," Bezos stressed.
--IANS
na/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU