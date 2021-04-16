Apple event 2021: 5G iPads with better screen, services upgrade likely

-
-
Apple is all set for its first event of the year on April 20 and media reports suggest that new iPads with 5G support and Apple TV upgrades along with a deep dive into iOS 14.5 are on the anvil.
Called 'Spring Loaded,' the Apple event will showcase some exciting new products and features.
According to The Verge, new iPad Pros will reportedly get a 5G support, speed boost with a new chip similar to Apple's M1, a Thunderbolt port for faster transfers and compatibility with more devices, and support for 5G.
"The larger 12.9-inch Pro may also be the first Apple device to feature a Mini LED display," the report said on Thursday.
The iPad mini is also likely to receive some fresh upgrades, like a larger display and updated internals.
The long-awaited 'AirTags' could also be revealed at the event.
"Apple may have a new podcast strategy, the Apple Pencil could get a redesign and MacBook Pro might finally get its ports back," according to the report.
The Apple TV, last updated in 2017, is likely to get support for 120Hz displays and a new processor.
Apple announced the iPad Pro in March last year and the latest models for 2021 are expected to arrive soon.
However, according to recent media reports, Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage.
Production plans for Apple's iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight".
