Amazon's Alexa introduces new male voice as it completes 5 years in India

Amazon's is completing 5 years in India, and to celebrate the occasion has introduced new male voice options for Alexa's responses. Indian users can now switch between the original and a new male voice. Also, can now speak in both Hindi and English.

Dilip R S, Amazon's country manager for Alexa, revealed in a statement, “Over the past five years, our aim has been to build from India and for India, and I truly believe that our journey is synonymous with the evolution of ambient computing in the country. As we look ahead, our focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion, and vison-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information.”

How to change Voice in Alexa?

Alexa's dual voice has brought excitement to Indian users. If you have an Alexa device at your home and haven't figured out how to change Alexa's voice, here's how you can do it:

The company has mentioned that users can change Alexa's voice by saying, “Alexa, change your voice" on the echo device.

Or,

You can also change the voice via the Alexa app by going to Alexa's individual device settings and selecting the voice of your choice.

Alexa’s gain in popularity

In a very short period, Alexa has gained massive popularity in India. The company revealed last year that requests to Alexa for music went up by 53 per cent as customers streamed their favourite songs through different platforms such as Prime Music, Spotify, Jio Savan, and Apple Music.

As people want more comfort, the request to control home appliances has increased tremendously.

The company also said that users loving to interact with Alexa was reflected in their questions, such as “Alexa, how are you" (31,680 times/day), and “Alexa, I love you" (21,600 times/day).