JUST IN
Qualcomm demonstrates world's first stable diffusion on Android phone
Video-sharing platform YouTube to allow dubbing videos in multi-languages
WhatsApp's new feature to let users report status updates on iOS beta
Microsoft adding AI-powered Bing chatbot functionality to mobile, Skype
Artificial Intelligence and the art of winning in this brave new world
WhatsApp adds new feature to let users search settings on iOS beta
Amazon introduces male voice option for Alexa's responses in India
Samsung secure 5G tech for direct communication between phones, satellites
Music platform Spotify launches AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ'
WhatsApp still working on feature to let users edit messages on iOS beta
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Qualcomm demonstrates world's first stable diffusion on Android phone
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon's Alexa introduces new male voice as it completes 5 years in India

Amazon's Alexa is completing 5 years in India, and to celebrate the occasion Amazon has introduced new male voice options for Alexa's responses

Topics
Amazon | Alexa | Voice assistant

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa

Amazon's Alexa is completing 5 years in India, and to celebrate the occasion Amazon has introduced new male voice options for Alexa's responses. Indian users can now switch between the original and a new male voice. Also, Alexa can now speak in both Hindi and English.

Dilip R S, Amazon's country manager for Alexa, revealed in a statement, “Over the past five years, our aim has been to build Alexa from India and for India, and I truly believe that our journey is synonymous with the evolution of ambient computing in the country. As we look ahead, our focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion, and vison-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information.”

How to change Voice in Alexa?

Alexa's dual voice has brought excitement to Indian users. If you have an Alexa device at your home and haven't figured out how to change Alexa's voice, here's how you can do it:

The company has mentioned that users can change Alexa's voice by saying, “Alexa, change your voice" on the echo device.

Or,

You can also change the voice via the Alexa app by going to Alexa's individual device settings and selecting the voice of your choice.

Amazon Alexa’s gain in popularity

In a very short period, Alexa has gained massive popularity in India. The company revealed last year that requests to Alexa for music went up by 53 per cent as customers streamed their favourite songs through different platforms such as Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, Jio Savan, and Apple Music.

As people want more comfort, the request to control home appliances has increased tremendously.

The company also said that users loving to interact with Alexa was reflected in their questions, such as “Alexa, how are you" (31,680 times/day), and “Alexa, I love you" (21,600 times/day).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU