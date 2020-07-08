AORUS team up with NVIDIA for South Asia Tournament in Call of Duty, PUBG

-
ALSO READ
PUBG Mobile sees global revenue gain of $1.3 bn; India tops download chart
Sri Lanka likely to host Asia Cup 2020 as PCB offers to swap hosting rights
Lockdown impact: Online gaming sees over 100% spike in traffic, OTT at 198%
On this day 13 yrs ago: Australia lifted its fourth ICC ODI World Cup title
On this day 25 yrs ago, India defeated Lanka to win its 4th Asia cup title
-
/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to team up with NVIDIA to host the AORUS South Asia Cup starting in July. The AORUS South Asia Cup will feature 1 month full of action-packed competitions with Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG. Top teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will have a chance to seize the total USD$6000 prize pool.
"We are excited to partner with NVIDIA on the AORUS South Asia Cup, AORUS as a brand for gamers always aim at providing the best gaming experience to the gamers. AORUS South Asia Cup is a good opportunity to team up gamers across countries, and share passionate moments," said Kate Hung, South Asia Marketing Manager of GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
With the popularity of First Person Shooters games in South Asia, AORUS South Asia Cup will consist of Valorant, Call of Duty, and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. For first-person shooter gamers, higher frame rates let gamers see things earlier and gives the gamer a better chance of hitting the target. GIGABYTE / AORUS, a leading manufacturer of graphic cards, and hardware solutions always thrive to deliver the best quality products together with gamers to excel in-game.
The AORUS South Asia Cup will kick off on July 13th, 2020 with Valorant which will be opened for all game enthusiasts from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can participate. The top two teams from each region for Valorant and Call of Duty will qualify for a round robin group matches and top 5 teams from each country will qualify for Finals in PUBG.
In addition to the tournament, AORUS South Asia Cup also invited streamers to form an influencer team vs. qualified final Teams. Two qualified final teams can have a chance to compete with influencer team before the final happens.
For more information on AORUS South Asia Cup and to participate, players can register here : https://in.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=1543
Fans who would like to watch the Show Match, Quarter Final, and Finals. Make sure to follow AORUS INDIA Facebook and Youtube channel and visit AORUS event page for more detail.
AORUS India Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AorusIN/
AORUS India Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/aorusindia
Tournament Timeline
Qualifiers to Quarter Final: July 14th, 2020- July 29th, 2020
Show Match: Aug 4th , 2020 - Aug 6th, 2020
Finals: Aug 8th , 2020
Show Match
Game Play
Time
KOL team
Valorant
Aug
5th
Rakazone, Joblessfreak, Gunshot, Mili Kya Mili Live, Ishtiaque Ish7 Hossain
Call of Duty - Warzone
Aug 4th
Rakazone , Ankkita C
PUBG PC
Aug 6th
Mili Kya Mili Live, Gunshot, Ishtiaque Ish7 Hossain, , Ankkita C
About AORUS
AORUS, a premium gaming brand powered by GIGABYTE, delivers a full spectrum of gaming products ranging from gaming laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, mechanical gaming keyboards, to many other gaming hardware and gears, offering the most extreme gaming experiences for PC enthusiasts worldwide. An active member of the gaming community, AORUS is a proud sponsor of prominent eSports teams, and participates in major gaming events around the globe. Team up with AORUS at www.aorus.com.
In addition to the tournament, AORUS South Asia Cup also invited streamers to form an influencer team vs. qualified final Teams. Two qualified final teams can have a chance to compete with influencer team before the final happens.
For more information on AORUS South Asia Cup and to participate, players can register here: https://in.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=1543
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201262/Aorus_Banner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU