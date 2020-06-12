Sri Lanka likely to host Asia Cup 2020 as PCB offers to swap hosting rights

Sri Lanka will likely host the 2020 if the tournament goes ahead this year as (PCB) has offered Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to swap hosting years.

Although it is technically Pakistan's turn to host the this year, the offered SLC to swap hosting years at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting earlier this week, with SLC handing over hosting rights for the 2022 Asia Cup, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, the ACC's executive council has not approved the swap of host nations yet but is expected to confirm hosting plans before the end of the month.

The two reasons behind the exchange of hosting years are the present relations between India and Pakistan are not very good and secondly, the coronavirus pandemic is under control in the Island nation.



There is, however, substantial doubt if the tournament will go ahead as planned, largely due to the restrictions and logistical hurdles posed by the pandemic.

Sri Lanka has not hosted an since 2010 and will look to grab the opportunity to attract the home crowd. India is the defending champion of the tournament.

On June 9, the Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met via a video conference and decided to take the final decision on Asia Cup 2020 in due course.

On Thursday, India postponed Sri Lanka tour citing travel restrictions owing to coronavirus pandemic. Men in Blue were slated to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.