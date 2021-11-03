Nokia, Vodafone Idea partner to trial 5G services using E-band

-
Nokia on Wednesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea to trial 5G services through E-Band in areas where fiber is challenging to deploy.
"We are delighted to partner with Vi in trials to deliver 5G services by connecting smallcells and macrocells with fiber-like speed through E-Band, in areas where fiber is challenging to deploy," the company said in a tweet.
For the trial, the brand has connected small cells and macrocells with "fiber-like" speed through the E-band (60GHz to 90GHz) spectrum.
"Together with Vi, we achieved 9.85 Gbps of backhaul capacity using E-band Microwave in 80GHz spectrum, unlocking the true potential of 5G," the firm added.
Vodafone Idea is currently conducting 5G trials in India using the trial spectrum in the 3.3GHz-3.6GHz band and mmWave band (24.25GHz-28.5GHz).
Vi has been allocated mmWave high bands like 26 GHz by the DoT, along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials.A
Earlier, Vodafone Idea said it achieved peak speed of over 3.7 Gbps during its ongoing 5G trials in Pune. The company also claimed to have achieved peak download speed of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network in Gandhinagar and Pune.
The DoT had approved applications of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone in May, and MTNL later for 5G trials.
