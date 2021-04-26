Apple announces plans for first East Coast campus in North Carolina

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Facebook begins testing advertisements on short video offering Reels
French startup lobby to file privacy complaint against Apple
Big Tech's big worries: Why are govts everywhere out to de-fang FAANG?
Internet cos need positive regulatory framework: Facebook India head
-
Apple announced plans on Monday to invest more than USD 1 billion in North Carolina to build the company's first East Coast campus, a move expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state.
The development comes as part of an effort by Apple to up investment as the US begins rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the company.
The North Carolina project falls under a commitment to invest USD 430 billion and add a total of 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, expanding teams in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states, officials said.
The campus and engineering hub is set to be located in the Raleigh-Durham area's Research Triangle Park alongside hundreds of other science and technology firms. The hub will be home to thousands of additional jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields, the company said.
The exact timeline for the project was not immediately given.
We are excited to welcome Apple to our thriving technology ecosystem, said Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development.
This is an important milestone that strengthens our position as a tech hub. Apple's decision to invest in the Triangle is a testament to our community's talent, resources, and overall quality of life.
Apple also said it plans to establish a USD 100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives and contribute more than USD 110 million in infrastructure spending to go toward broadband, roads, bridges and public schools across the state.
The company said it already employs 1,100 workers in North Carolina and expects its investments there to generate more than USD 1.5 billion in economic benefits annually for the state.
As a North Carolina native, I'm thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in, said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. Apple has been a part of North Carolina for nearly two decades, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow and a bright future ahead.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU