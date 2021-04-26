WhatsApp tests 24-hour time limit for its disappearing messages feature

-
After the seven-day limit, WhatsApp is now testing and developing a Disappearing Message feature with the 24-hour option for personal and group chats.
According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, revealed that the disappearing message feature will be available in a future update.
"WhatsApp won't replace the 7 days option, but 24 hours will be an addition," the report said on Sunday.
WhatsApp will soon include the 24-hour option in the section where people are used to enable/disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.
When the user chooses "24 hours", all messages sent/received after this change expire after 24 hours, so they will disappear from the chat.
"The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS, Android and Web/Desktop," the report mentioned.
In November last year, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' on its platform for both Android and iOS users that automatically deletes new messages sent to a chat after seven days when turned on.
In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control on the new feature.
The Facebook-owned platform started with the seven-day limit "because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent, while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about".
Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven day. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat.
WhatsApp said that people should only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals.
For example, it's possible for someone to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.
