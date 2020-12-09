Apple cements lead, Samsung rebounds in global smartwatch market

-
ALSO READ
Samsung's global smartphone profits largest in 6 years in third quarter
Samsung surpasses Apple in US smartphone market after three years
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share: Report
Following Apple, Samsung may skip in-box phone chargers from next year
Samsung's R&D spending rises again in third quarter; jobs at record high
-
As global smartwatch shipments increased 6 per cent in third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, Apple remained the leader with 28 per cent share while Samsung took the third position, overtaking BBK (Imoo brand), a new report said on Wednesday.
The top five brands contributed more than 66 per cent of the total shipments in Q3 2020 while China surpassed North America to become the market leader after seven quarters, according to the 'Global Smartwatch Model Tracker' by Counterpoint Research.
Apple launched its first mid-tier smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, during the quarter. Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 while Apple Watch SE (GPS+ Cellular) begins from Rs 33,900 in India.
Huawei managed to maintain its second position with 15 per cent share, thanks to the good performance of its newly launched models, especially the ones for children.
With the successful launch of the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung took the third position with 10 per cent market share.
"In terms of sales, Apple's position is even stronger. In the third quarter, it achieved $2.3 billion, nearly half of global smartwatch shipments and an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year," said senior analyst Sujeong Lim.
Samsung rebounded in the third quarter with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3.
"In terms of revenues, Samsung grew 59 per cent (on-year) and is expecting good growth momentum now," Lim added.
China, where the share of children smartwatches exceeded 70 per cent in the past, is now witnessing a growth momentum in the 'normal' smartwatch category.
"In India, local brand Noise is growing rapidly while Realme launched the Watch in the third quarter. The country's smartwatch market seems to have reached its first period of growth, thanks to the active expansion of brands," Lim informed.
The India smartwatch market is expected to grow from the end of next year after recovering from Covid-19, the report noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU