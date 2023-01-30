Apple developing iOS 17, likely to be launched this year, says report

-
Apple is reportedly developing its iOS 17 software update and other new updates that will be released this year.
Some of the tech giant's open-source documentation referencing iOS 17 has received updates, reports 9To5Mac.
Every year, the company starts adding references to upcoming iOS, macOS, and watchOS upgrades to its various open-source repositories.
Future versions are frequently referred to as "TBA" by the iPhone maker in order to hide their actual version numbers.
The following operating systems are expected to be introduced at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year-- iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.
The release of the company's Reality Pro headset, which will give the company's lineup a fully new operating system, is expected to coincide with the updates this year.
However, the tech giant has not yet revealed the dates for WWDC and it is still unclear whether the conference will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event like last year or a completely in-person event, the report said.
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 10:56 IST
