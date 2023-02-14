JUST IN
Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000
Apple facing obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing, says report
Saregama brings back the old world charm with a collection of vinyls
Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch
Apple releases fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition goes on sale at 12 pm: Price and specs
Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022
Samsung OneUI 5.1 update rolling out for Z Flip4, Fold4 and S22 line-up
MapmyIndia invests in drone firm Indrones to expand customer offering
MediaTek unveils Helio G36 chip to power gaming smartphones in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Saregama brings back the old world charm with a collection of vinyls
icon-arrow-left
Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000
Business Standard

Apple facing obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing, says report

Apple Inc is facing challenges as it tries to increase production in India, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the iPhone maker's operations

Topics
Apple Inc | manufacturing

Reuters 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is facing challenges as it tries to increase production in India, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the iPhone maker's operations.

The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated.

At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

Apple and Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

Last month, India's trade minister said that Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5 - 7% currently.

 

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU