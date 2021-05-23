Apple HomePod, Mini to support lossless audio via software update

-
ALSO READ
Apple releases 14.2.1 software update for HomePod, HomePod Mini
Apple Music subscribers to get lossless audio, Dolby Atmos for free in June
Intel unveils 11th Gen H series processors for gaming laptops: Details here
Apple may launch iPad Air with OLED display in 2022, says analyst
Apple likely to launch iPad Pro, other products at special event on Apr 20
-
Apple is bringing its lossless audio technology to HomePod and HomePod Mini in a future software update.
Apple has developed its own lossless audio compression technology called Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC).
In a new support document, the tech giant also revealed that Apple TV 4K will only support standard lossless audio at its launch.
Apple Music will offer more than 20 million songs in lossless quality for free at the launch of ALAC technology in June that will reach over 75 million by the end of this year.
Most audio compression techniques lose some amount of data contained in the original source file.
Lossless compression is a form of compression that preserves all of the original data.
In addition to Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), the entire Apple Music catalog is now also encoded using ALAC in resolutions ranging from "16-bit/44.1 kHz (CD Quality) up to 24-bit/192 kHz," the company informed.
Apple will deliver music using lossless audio compression to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
"Lossless will play back normally on Bluetooth speakers and headphones. However, Bluetooth connections don't support lossless audio," said the company.
Broadcast radio, live radio and on-demand content from Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country and music videos will not be available in lossless audio.
"We're offering Apple Music subscribers the additional option to access our entire catalog encoded using lossless audio compression at no extra cost," said the company.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU