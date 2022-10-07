JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers

On Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is offering Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, and no cost EMI up to 6 months

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | India

BS Web team  |  New Delhi 

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus (Photo: Apple.com)

Apple has announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus in India from October 7. The smartphone is available for pre-order on both Amazon and Flipkart. Starting from Rs 89,900, the phone is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage variants.

The American technology giant is offering Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, and no cost EMI for up to 6 months. Starting at Rs 3,746 per month, Apple is also offering zero per cent down payment up to 24 months with no cost EMI consumer loans on Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and others. Besides, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 is also being offered. Similar to Apple, Amazon and Flipkart are also providing cashbacks, no cost EMI, and exchange offers.

iPhone 14 Plus: Features

Powered by A15 Bionic processor and 4,323 mAh battery, it sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen of 1200nits peak brightness level. It is IP68 rated for water and dust protection. The smartphone has 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with 12MP macro camera on the back and 12MP front camera sensor.

It boots iOS 16 operating system, upgradable to iOS 16.0.2. It packs Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, stereo speakers, Face ID, and 5G. iPhone 14 Plus is available in Midnight, purple, starlight, blue, and red colours. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage configuration at Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 119,900, respectively. Other features include dual SIM, crash detection, and emergency texting via satellite.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 12:00 IST

