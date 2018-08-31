Apple iPhone XS images leak ahead of the launch; new gold colour confirmed

-
Apple is hosting its annual iPhone reveal event on September 12, where it is expected to take the wraps off brand new iPhones and perhaps also give us more on its home speaker and audio range. However, ahead of the launch, images of the next-gen bezel-less iPhone have already emerged.
Likely to be called the iPhone XS, it will be the successor to the current iPhone X, and feature a new gold colour, according to 9to5 Mac which revealed the images. Interestingly, Apple's event invite also features the same gold colour, thereby confirming that the iPhone will feature the new gold and black blend.
The images also reveal that the next-in-line iPhone will continue to feature the bezel-less display and have a larger sibling featuring a 6.5-inch display while the base version will be at 5.8-inch. Both the models are likely to be called iPhone XS with one featuring an OLED display.
At the same event, Apple is also expected to unveil the next-gen Watch Series 4.
