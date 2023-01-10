JUST IN
Business Standard

Meta-owned Instagram to remove shopping tab from home feed in February

The Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre on the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab

Topics
Metaverse | Instagram | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
Instagram

Social networking platform Instagram has announced that it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month.

Moreover, the button to create a new post will move down, reports The Verge.

However, the Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre on the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab.

The company also said that shopping will still be a part of the platform even without its shortcut on the home feed.

"You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more," the company said in its support page.

In September last year, the company had started testing a main feed without a shopping button and said it wanted to "simplify Instagram experience" for users, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta had introduced new sharing features including 'Notes' on Instagram, that would help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:53 IST

