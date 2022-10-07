Apple likely to unveil 27-inch mini LED display in first quarter of 2023

-
ALSO READ
Apple to launch 10th generation iPad and iPad Pro in October, support 5G
Apple to evaluate BOE's OLED display panel for iPhone 14 this week: Report
Apple gears up for new 10th gen iPads with A14 chip, Macs and a VR headset
Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs to get posthumous Medal of Freedom on July 7
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to feature different grades of OLED panels
-
Tech giant Apple will launch a new 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023, says a new report.
The rumours of the pro-level display have circulated since Apple revealed the more "affordable" Studio Display. It lacks HDR, ProMotion, and mini LED backlighting found in Apple's MacBook Pros and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, reports AppleInsider.
According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, Apple will reveal a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023. This information was shared with his super followers on Twitter, so the tweet is only visible to paying members.
Apple already sells the high-end Pro Display XDR with a 6K display, but it also lacks the latest pro-grade features found in other Apple products.
That display is meant more for professionals who need expensive reference monitors where colour accuracy is the most important detail.
For those who prioritise display refresh rates and optimised backlighting, there could be a new third monitor on its way. A 27-inch mini LED-backlit display would target the market between Apple's other current monitors, the report said.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 13:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU