JUST IN
Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers
Chipmakers see 'breathtaking drop' in demand as global recession looms
Google updates Assistant with new AI features for Pixel 7 series, Watch
What makes USB-C the gold standard of charging ports?
Apple's 1.1 bn euros French anti-competitive agreement fine slashed by 66%
Google unveils smartphones and smartwatch that undercut Apple on price
Apple iPhone 14 Plus arrives in India, price starts from Rs 89,900
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Realme announces festive days sale, discount on smartphones, laptops, IoT
Meta rolls out new ad placements, formats on Instagram to help advertisers
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers
Business Standard

Samsung delaying Galaxy Tab S9 Series launch amid economic slowdown: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly delaying the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series due to the recent global economic uncertainty

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Economic slowdown

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly delaying the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series one and a half years after the Galaxy Tab S7 family, citing The Elec GizmoChina reported.

The upcoming premium tablets from the company were initially planned to release in December. But now, it seems that they will be introduced next year, the report said.

As per the report, Samsung's decision is due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

As the Covid-19 global pandemic has almost ended, the demand for IT products has started dropping worldwide, the report said.

Samsung planned to produce 33.6 million units of tablets in 2022. But due to poor demand, the company may not be able to fulfil its plan.

DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) predicts that the overall tablet market will decrease by 8 per cent this year. However, the premium tablet category (OLED and Mini LED) is expected to grow by 22 per cent.

Hence, Samsung is said to have a new plan for its next-gen flagship tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will reportedly have three models, just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 13:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU