Samsung delaying Galaxy Tab S9 Series launch amid economic slowdown: Report

South Korean tech giant is reportedly delaying the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

Earlier this year, launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series one and a half years after the Galaxy Tab S7 family, citing The Elec GizmoChina reported.

The upcoming premium tablets from the company were initially planned to release in December. But now, it seems that they will be introduced next year, the report said.

As per the report, Samsung's decision is due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

As the Covid-19 global pandemic has almost ended, the demand for IT products has started dropping worldwide, the report said.

planned to produce 33.6 million units of tablets in 2022. But due to poor demand, the company may not be able to fulfil its plan.

DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) predicts that the overall tablet market will decrease by 8 per cent this year. However, the premium tablet category (OLED and Mini LED) is expected to grow by 22 per cent.

Hence, Samsung is said to have a new plan for its next-gen flagship tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will reportedly have three models, just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

