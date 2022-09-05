Apple may add more 'physical buttons' to upcoming Watch Pro: Report

-
With an aim to make it more user friendly, tech giant Apple's upcoming Watch Pro might come with additional physical buttons for workout-related functions.
According to MacRumors, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared another image of a third-party band-and-casing accessory allegedly moulded for the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro that suggests the Garmin-style rugged device could feature additional physical buttons on the left-hand side of the screen.
The new Apple Watch Pro, aimed at hikers and athletes, is anticipated to have a larger screen and a new strong titanium chassis design, but up until now, rumours have not mentioned the presence of new buttons on the device, where the speaker slits usually reside, the report said.
Athletes and running watch wearers are generally known to prefer physical buttons over touchscreen controls since they are more responsive in rainy and inclement weather conditions, so the inclusion of the new controls would make sense, should the cases prove accurate.
The Apple Watch Pro is likely to cost significantly more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to retain the same chassis design as the current Series 7.
The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, which will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.
