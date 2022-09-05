Apple Watch Series 3 to be discontinued soon after new models' launch

-
ALSO READ
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8-bn Q2 loss as stock holdings tumble
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental Petroleum shares
Samsung's Watch5, Buds2 appears in updated version Galaxy Wearable app
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000
Warren Buffett back in buying spree with deals worth $41 bn in Q1: Report
-
The Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are currently being sold out globally on the tech giant's online store, is expected to be discontinued soon.
Three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple's website are currently out of stock in the UK and Australia, for example, while one Series 3 model is unavailable in the US store, reports MacRumors.
The upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, and it is expected that Apple will stop selling the device following the introduction of new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday.
New models rumoured to be announced at the event include the Apple Watch Series 8, a higher-end Series 8 model that may be named the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE.
The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.
Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is outdated and on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month.
The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday.
The event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products. It will be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus in the US, the company's first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU