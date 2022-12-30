JUST IN
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips
State governments to oversee law for online games in their jurisdictions
Apple may re-evaluate Pro and non-Pro models for iPhone 15 lineup
Samsung updates Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app: Report
We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023: Report
Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software
New wearable device may enhance PTSD treatment experience: Study
'Prune your follows' tool lets users trim their Twitter follow list
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips
icon-arrow-left
Google Voice adds 'suspected spam caller' to warn users about spam calls
Business Standard

Apple may launch 11.1, 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models in early 2024

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPad Pro | Tablets

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young confirmed the information to MacRumors.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU