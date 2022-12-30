Apple may launch 11.1, 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models in early 2024

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young confirmed the information to MacRumors.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

