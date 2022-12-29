JUST IN
We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023: Report
Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software
New wearable device may enhance PTSD treatment experience: Study
'Prune your follows' tool lets users trim their Twitter follow list
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor
Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023
Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US
Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome
You are here: Home » Technology » News
We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP
icon-arrow-left
Apple may re-evaluate pro and non-pro models for iPhone 15 lineup
Business Standard

Samsung updates Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app: Report

This will allow users to share the settings that they have on their Sound Assistant app with other Samsung smartphone users

Topics
Samsung | smartphones | Samsung Galaxy

IANS  |  Seoul 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

Samsung has updated the Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app that comes with a "stabilisation for GTS support".

According to SamMobile, Sound Assistant allows users to customise sound settings on their Samsung smartphone at a much deeper level than the built-in settings in One UI.

For example, users can customise the layout of the volume panel, apply themes to it, adjust the volume for each app, apply effects to their voice, adjust the audio delay between the phone and audio devices, and play audio from multiple sources at the same time.

Sound Assistant is now one of the Good Lock modules that support the Galaxy to Share (GTS) feature, which allows users to share the module's settings with other Galaxy users, according to the report.

This will allow users to share the settings that they have on their Sound Assistant app with other Samsung smartphone users.

Users can update or download the app from Good Lock (via Galaxy Store).

Earlier this week, Samsung released an update to the beta version of its web browser 'Samsung Internet' for Android devices, which offers new features to make browsing more easier and secure for users.

The first feature provides users the ability to search bookmarks folder and tab groups in the browser.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 16:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU