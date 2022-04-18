Apple may skip iPhone 14 mini as new series surfaces on social media

-
As people look forward to new Apple iPhones this year, aluminum models of the iPhone 14 series have appeared on social media, without an iPhone 14 mini, the media reported on Monday.
According to AppleInsider, physical models for the Apple smartphones begin to appear and "models for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max show that there's little more to learn beyond existing renders".
Posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the four models show the burr marks left from machining, with each also labeled to show their model and screen size.
"The normal and Pro versions each consist of versions with a 6.7-inch screen and a 6.1-inch screen, indicating the loss of the Mini model," the report noted.
According to market rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro models will house an updated pill and hole-punch design on the display. It will create small holes for the camera system.
The Pro models, fitting in three camera lenses, have a much more pronounced bump than the two-camera versions.
The Mini model is also likely to be replaced by the larger version.
Tech giant Apple is planning to launch iPhone 14 with satellite connectivity options for emergency scenarios.
According to an earlier GizmoChina report, through satellite connectivity, users would be able to send text messages or SOS responses via a satellite network to report on accidents, similar to the one on the brand's smartwatch.
Interestingly, the iPhone 13 series was also rumoured to come with such technology as well, although, this was skipped on the 2021 iPhone.
--IANS
