Business Standard

Apple now experimenting with language-generating AI in ChatGPT era

As AI chatbots rise, Apple is now reportedly experimenting with language-generating artificial intelligence (AI)

Topics
Apple Inc | Artificial intelligence | Chatbots

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As AI chatbots rise, Apple is now reportedly experimenting with language-generating artificial intelligence (AI).

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently held an internal event that focused on AI and large language models, reports The New York Times.

Several teams including people working on Siri voice assistant are testing "language-generating concepts" regularly.

Siri, along with Alexa and Google Assistant have failed to understand various accents.

"The virtual assistants had more than a decade to become indispensable. But they were hampered by clunky design and miscalculations, leaving room for chatbots to rise," the report mentioned.

Apple is reportedly planning to join the AI race after ChatGPT has taken the world by storm.

The company, however, declined to comment on Siri.

Voice assistants are "dumb as a rock," said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with The Financial Times.

OpenAI has now unveiled its next-generation AI engine, GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT and accepts image and text inputs.

"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blogpost.

Last month, Google unveiled its new AI service 'Bard' to compete against OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is opened up to "trusted testers" before the company makes it "more widely available to the public".

In the future, the technologies of chatbots and voice assistants will converge, according to experts.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 09:04 IST

