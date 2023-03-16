JUST IN
US customers to get 'Shop with Specialist over Video' feature, says Apple
Business Standard

Pixel 8 Pro to have less curved screen than its predecessor: Report

Tech giant Google's upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will reportedly have a less curved screen with much more rounded corners as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro

Topics
Google Pixel | Google Pixelbook | Google India

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Pixel, Pixel smartphones

Tech giant Google's upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will reportedly have a less curved screen with much more rounded corners as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.

A leaker posted a bunch of raw computer-aided design (CAD) shots on Twitter, comparing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's screen to their predecessors, reports GSMArena.

According to the leaked images, the Pixel 8 Pro's display will be much less curved on the edges, and will come with corners that are more rounded than its predecessor.

Earlier it was rumoured that the tech giant's upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will come with an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

The Pixel 8 smartphone is also expected to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors.

Moreover, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM.

The Pro model is likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

--IANS

aj/prw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:53 IST

