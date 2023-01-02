JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'

Tech giant Apple has permanently shut down its popular weather application 'Dark Sky'

Topics
Apple  | Companies | Apple store

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is permanently shutting down its popular weather application 'Dark Sky' starting today.

The iPhone maker earlier said that it would shut down the Dark Sky application on January 1, 2023, reports MacRumors.

The weather application was removed from the App Store in September of last year, however, now it will stop functioning for existing users starting today.

After acquiring Dark Sky in March 2020, the tech giant incorporated many of the application's capabilities into the pre-installed Weather app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Moreover, the company will shut down Dark Sky's application programming interface (API) for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and also introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August of 2020, the weather application had announced that Android users would no longer be able to access the app and subscribers who were previously active would receive a full refund.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 12:38 IST

