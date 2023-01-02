Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'

-
-
Tech giant Apple is permanently shutting down its popular weather application 'Dark Sky' starting today.
The iPhone maker earlier said that it would shut down the Dark Sky application on January 1, 2023, reports MacRumors.
The weather application was removed from the App Store in September of last year, however, now it will stop functioning for existing users starting today.
After acquiring Dark Sky in March 2020, the tech giant incorporated many of the application's capabilities into the pre-installed Weather app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Moreover, the company will shut down Dark Sky's application programming interface (API) for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and also introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement, the report said.
Meanwhile, in August of 2020, the weather application had announced that Android users would no longer be able to access the app and subscribers who were previously active would receive a full refund.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 12:38 IST
