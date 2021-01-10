Apple planning to launch thinner, lighter low-cost iPad this year

-
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a significantly "thinner and lighter" entry-level ninth-generation low-cost iPad this year.
According to the Mac Otakara report, the upcoming iPad will sport the same svelte body as the latest-generation iPad Air 3 with no design changes.
The display size on the new iPad is going to remain the same at 10.2-inches but it might be significantly thinner than the iPad Air at 6.3 mm.
The new iPad is also expected to be lighter at 460 gms, 30 gms less than the 490 gms of the current one.
The device will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port, with Apple declining to transition to USB-C.
It is expected to have a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide color support, and True Tone.
The report suggests that it may start at $299 (it's currently $329). There is also a suggestion that it may start at 64 GB rather than the 32 GB offered currently.
Apple may unveil its full 2021 iPad line-up at an event in late March, but currently there is no confirmation.
