Google starts rolling out refunds for Stadia gamers before the shutdown
Business Standard

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Beta with 5G support for Airtel, Jio for iPhones

The Apple 5G Beta is open to anyone in the country with a valid Apple ID who accepts the agreement during the sign-up process

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Reliance Jio

IANS  |  New Delhi 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple iOS 16 5G Beta software programme has gone live in India and Airtel and Jio customers can now experience super-fast 5G.

The users on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models can experience 5G as part of Apple's iOS 16 Beta software programme, before it gets publicly available in December.

The Beta programme lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

The Apple 5G Beta is open to anyone in the country with a valid Apple ID who accepts the agreement during the sign-up process.

Customers who want to trial the beta software should back up their iPhone before installing beta software. It is recommended to install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical.

The iOS beta comes with the built-in Feedback Assistant app, which can be opened from the Home screen on your iPhone or iPad or from the Dock on your Mac.

Apple in October said that the company was working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," said the tech giant.

As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices.

Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 10:00 IST

