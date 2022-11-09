5G smartphone shipments in India grow 30% in Q3 2022, shows report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy A series 'A04s' smartphone in India
Samsung logs record 100,000 pre-booking for new foldables in India
Samsung Galaxy Book2 review: Not the brightest, but still a star
-
5G smartphone shipments in India grew to 30 per cent (year-on-year) in Q3 2022, while smartphone shipments declined 12 per cent (year-on-year), and on a quarter-on-quarter basis, smartphone shipments recorded a 16 per cent growth, a report said on Wednesday.
According to CMR, the overall Mobile market witnessed a 16 per cent (year-on-year) decline in Q3 2022.
"On the back of the recent 5G auctions, shipments of 5G smartphones continued to gain momentum during the quarter. Driven by the festive season sales, consumer appetite for 5G, value for money and premium smartphones saw strong growth," said Menka Kumari, Analyst - Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).
Samsung led the overall India Mobile Market with a 19 per cent share, while Xiaomi led the Smartphone market with a 22 per cent share.
Consumer demand was strong in the value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000), with 79 per cent of smartphones shipped in this price segment in Q3 2022, according to the report.
However, the premium smartphone segment (Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000) and the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) saw shipments increasing by 9 per cent and 39 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.
The overall feature phone segment continued to decline, reflecting the current macroeconomic environment and weak consumer sentiment, said the report.
Both 2G and 4G feature phone segments declined by 21 per cent and 58 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.
--IANS
shs/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU