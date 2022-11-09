JUST IN
Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 5G smartphone earlier than expected: Reports
Slack to store Indian customers' data locally to meet regulations
Lava Blaze 5G: Cheapest 'made in India' smartphone goes on sale from Nov 15
Apple may begin mass production of AR headset in March next year: Reports
Realme's Dizo launches Watch D Plus smartwatch at Rs 1,999: Specs and more
Google to fully replace Gmail's 'original view' with integrated redesign
Nintendo partners with DeNA to strengthen digital games, services
New iPad (10th Gen) makes work and play more fun in hybrid era: Know more
Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphone models next year: Report
Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Slack to store Indian customers' data locally to meet regulations
Business Standard

Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 5G smartphone earlier than expected: Reports

Previous reports indicated that the Galaxy A54 5G might offer a lower camera resolution than the Galaxy A53 5G

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy smartphones | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its upcoming smartphone, Galaxy A54 5G, earlier than expected.

The Galaxy A54 5G might launch officially in January 2023, two months earlier than its predecessors, as it has received 3C certification in China, reports SamMobile.

It will be one of the extremely few Galaxy A-series phones to be marketed in China.

The certification database revealed that the device's Chinese version has the model number 'SM-A5460'.

According to the listing, A54 5G might offer 25W fast charging, just like its predecessors. The smartphone might support up to four Android OS updates and run Android 13.

Previous reports indicated that the Galaxy A54 5G might offer a lower camera resolution than the Galaxy A53 5G.

Notably, it might lack the depth sensor and is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera instead.

The A54 is expected to feature a 5,100 mAh battery, which is 100mAh more than the A53 5G.

The company's devices usually receive the required certification two months before their release.

Some examples include the Galaxy A52 5G, which received 3C certification in January 2021 and debuted in March 2021.

The Galaxy A53 5G received 3C certification in January 2022 and was released in March similarly, the report said.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU