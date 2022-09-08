Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip comes with 5-core GPU, 16-core neural engine

-
At Wednesday's Apple event in Cupertino, California, the company finally revealed its iPhone 14 Pro lineup, which is powered by the latest A16 chip, the successor of last year's A15 chip.
According to TechCrunch, the company has stated that the A16 bionic chip, which is packed with 16 billion transistors, has a multi-core processor with six high-performance and two efficiency cores, a five-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine for performing up to 17 trillion operations per second.
It is manufactured on a 4nm process and its components are designed to accelerate AI along with other tasks across smartphone apps and iOS. The GPU on the chip houses up to 50 per cent more memory bandwidth, and overall, Apple has said that A16 Bionic is upwards of 40 per cent faster than rival chipsets.
The Cupertino based company has also claimed that, compared to the A15 Bionic's performance cores, the high-performance cores will use 20 per cent less power, while the efficiency cores use a third of the power of competitor chips.
Apart from these, other standout features that come with the A15 bionic chip include a custom image signal processor that powers the iPhone 14 Pro's camera system.
The processor, GPU, neural engine and image signal processor work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per image. Features like 1 Hz refresh rates, high peak brightness, features like always-on display and antialiasing to smooth out rough edges in display graphics will be enabled by a new display engine, as per TechCrunch.
Meanwhile, the September 7 Apple event kicked off on Wednesday with CEO Tim Cook welcoming everyone from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
