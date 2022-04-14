Apple's upcoming AR headset reportedly delayed until next year

-
ALSO READ
Understanding augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality
Apple's AR/VR headset may launch as early as next year: Report
Metaverse to help AR/VR headset market reach 14 mn units in 2022
Apple iPads with 15-inch OLED display likely not possible till 2024
Samsung patents phone with folding and sliding display design
-
Tech giant Apple has reportedly delayed its augmented reality (AR) headset and will likely only launch at the beginning of the next year.
Supply chain constraints and the fact that the tech giant does not want to release its first AR device in limited stock forced the company to push back the date again, reports GSMArena.
Initial expectations sit at around 1 to 1.5 million sales in the first year, which is quite an ambitious goal, the report said.
Although AR and VR glasses are not a new thing, Apple's solution, which is tipped to cost around $2,000, will be the first one in the premium segment and that's another reason not to release the device in limited quantities from the start.
A recent report said that the headset would feature advanced micro OLED displays.
Micro-OLED displays are built directly onto chip wafers rather than a glass substrate, which results in displays that are thinner, smaller, and more power-efficient.
Micro OLED displays have a much faster microsecond response time which is good for AR and VR applications.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU