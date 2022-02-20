JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Windows 11 Pro will need a Microsoft Account, internet connection
Business Standard

Apple supplier BOE reportedly facing iPhone display production issues

Apple is expected to have ordered up to 10 million units of OLED panels for iPhones to BOE for the first half of 2022.

Topics
Apple  | iPhone | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13

Apple's OLED display panel supplier BOE is reportedly struggling with its production issues due to the global chip shortage.

According to The Elec, the shortage will impact production "this month and next month".

BOE gets its display driver ICs for Apple's iPhone display panels from LX Semicon. LX Semicon is apparently supplying display driver ICs to LG Display before BOE. As a result, BOE is expected to drop its OLED panel production volume from three million units to two million units next month.

Apple is expected to have ordered up to 10 million units of OLED panels for iPhones to BOE for the first half of 2022.

In addition, BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino-based tech giant next year.

--IANS

wh/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, February 20 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU