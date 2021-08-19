Netflix rolls out Spatial Audio support through app update for iPhone, iPad

-
Video streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that it is now rolling out Spatial Audio support to its iPhone and iPad applications.
According to 9To5Mac, this enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters, and it has been a long time coming to Netflix users.
A Netflix spokesperson has confirmed to the tech website that the company has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14.
The toggle for managing Spatial Audio is located in the Control Centre. The spatial audio feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the report said.
Introduced in June 2020, Spatial Audio is Apple's take on 3D audio for headphones. The company says that spatial audio is an immersive experience using directional audio filters to "play sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience".
According to the report, this will put surround channels exactly in the right spot, even as you turn your head or move your device.
iOS 15 takes Spatial Audio to the next level with a new Spatialize Stereo option, which simulates the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmos content.
This allows AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users to listen to pretty much any song or video, the report said.
