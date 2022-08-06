Apple unlikely to redesign standard Watch Series 8 for Pro model

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14: Check the expected launch price, release date and other details
iOS 16: Personalised lock screen to Messages, what's new in Apple iPhone OS
Taiwan's Pegatron to manufacture Apple iPhones worth Rs 7,258 crore
Apple might bring always-on display feature in iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max
The all-new iPhone SE: Small, but affordable smartphone which packs a punch
-
Tech giant Apple is unlikely to redesign the standard "Apple Watch Series 8", with more significant updates planned for the rumoured "Pro" model.
A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8", AppleInsider reported.
While the leaker was not clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
According to "Shrimp", the "Apple Watch Series 8" design will stay similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 with no improvements. It will be sold in aluminum and stainless steel cases in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes.
It seems the aluminium colours will be limited to Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED), and Silver. Stainless steel colours are listed as Graphite and Silver. Notably, Blue and Green are absent from this list.
The titanium version of the Apple Watch won't be available for the standard model either. This signifies that the rumoured "Pro" watch may have titanium and different colour options.
"Shrimp" alludes to the box in their possession, stating that it is sealed with stronger glue. That makes it more difficult for resellers to pass used goods as new.
It also seems the devices are entering mass production in August, so a September launch is likely. However, that may be speculation.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU