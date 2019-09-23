Asus ROG Phone II launched; starting price Rs 37,999: Specs, other details

Taiwanese electronics maker on Monday launched in India the ROG Phone II smartphone. The gaming-centric smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. While the company has not confirmed the sale details of the 12GB RAM variant, the 8GB RAM variant goes on sale from September 30, exclusively on the home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart.

ROG Phone II specifications and features

Compared to its predecessor, the Phone, the second iteration brings several design improvements and hardware upgrades. It is the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855+ system-on-chip. The Phone II has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The screen has an enhanced refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, an improvement over the 90Hz screen refresh rate of its predecessor. Moreover, the screen has a 240Hz touch sampling, 1ms response time, 108 per cent DCQ-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit HDR support and a touch latency of 49ms – some key features that should improve the phone’s gaming experience.

In terms of design, the Phone II looks similar to its predecessor, except that it has a less flashy design and has a tall stance. Made of aluminium and glass, the phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back.

The phone’s back resembles the ROG Phone's, with a dual-camera set-up on the top-left corner, exhaust vent on the right and RGB LED-powered ROG logo at the centre.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It has a 6,000 mAh battery and two USB type-C ports (on the left and bottom of the chassis) and Quick Charge 4.0 fast-charge support. The port on the left side also doubles up as a connector to attach ROG accessories (sold separately). It can also be used to transfer data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can give a 4K video output using DisplayPort 1.4. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast-charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra DSP.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera. The phone also boasts the quad-array noise-cancellation technology through four built-in microphones.

8GB + 128GB variant: ROG Phone II, 18W QC 4.0 charger, USB type A to type C data cable, Aero Case, SIM ejector pin, user manual and warranty Card

12GB/512GB Variant: ROG Phone II, 30 Watt QC 4.0 charger, USB type C to type C data cable, Aero Case, Aero Active Cooler II (worth Rs 3,999 for free), SIM ejector pin, user Manual and warranty card

Besides the ROG Phone II, Asus also launched the phone’s supported accessory. Here are the details:

Kunai Game Pad: Rs 9,999

Rs 9,999 Aero Active Cooler: Rs 3,999

Rs 3,999 Professional Dock: Rs 5,499

Rs 5,499 TwinView II: Rs 19,999

Rs 19,999 Mobile Desktop Dock: Rs 12,999

Rs 12,999 30 Watt Charger: Rs 1,999

Rs 1,999 Lighting Armor Case: Rs 2,999

Asus ROG Phone II Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offer:

The Asus ROG Phone II goes on sale as a special during the Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days festive-season sale. During the sale, the phone will be available with 10 per cent instant discount offer for ICICI and Axis Bank card holders. Besides, it will also be eligible for a six-month no-cost equated monthly instalment offer.