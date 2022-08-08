AWS, Intel empower govtech and edtech startups with 'cloud' in Hyderabad

(AWS) and chip-maker recently hosted the 'CXO Mixer' event here to empower govtech and startups, enabling them in their cloud journey to scale, transform and excel.

The exclusive meet up for founders and chief experience officers (CXOs) gave them a platform to network, learn from fellow entrepreneurs, find new business and referrals and accelerate learning.

"This is a perfect opportunity for you all to share your challenges and expectations, and for us to get feedback to serve you better. We will provide you the technology support and credits if needed, but also go the extra mile to help you get all the support you need to succeed in this industry," said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL.

More than 60 attendees discussed their journey, experiences and challenges in their respective businesses with the key leadership team at AWS.

"We are creating this forum with a motive to guide govtech and founders in accelerating digital transformation and mitigating disruption risks. We want to help you with meaningful information, resources, and network to be able to invest in your innovations," said Sunil PP, Lead, Education, Space, and Nonprofits, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, AWS India and South Asia.

AWS and share more than 14 years of a collaboration, dedicated to developing, building, and supporting cloud services designed to manage the cost and complexity, accelerate business outcomes, and scale to meet current and future computing requirements.

"We believe the next wave of innovations in the government sector will be led by startups, especially those working in areas like healthtech, agritech and others," said Deepti Dutt, Head-Strategic Initiatives, Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL).

"When we started the concept of such forums three years back, we understood this entire thing as a triangle -- government as a demand side and start-ups as a supply side, and found it's also very important to have a fulfilment side, which is system integrators, for different solutions to come together," Dutt added.

AWS and plan to hold more such meet ups across the country to help connect with startups.

