Battlegrounds Mobile game now has 100 million users in India: Krafton

-
ALSO READ
PUBG game developer Krafton sues Apple, Google & Garena for copying
Tencent to acquire Xiaomi-backed Black Shark for $470mn: Report
Kuku FM raises $19.5 mn in series B funding led by S Korea's KRAFTON
Krafton infuses $19.5 mn in Indian audio content platform Kuku FM
Korean firm Krafton invests $5.4 mn in Indian gaming studio Nautilus
-
Game developer Krafton on Friday announced that its popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has surpassed 100 million registered users.
The game developer also said that BGMI has completed one year of being the most loved game in India."BGMI's first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users," Changhan Kim, CEO, Krafton, Inc, said in a statement.
"We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to create a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and to invest in the flourishing start-up landscape here," Kim added.
In the last year, the game developer invested nearly $100 million to improve India's local video game, e-sports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem. Krafton also said that 2022 will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crore while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.
"We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community's needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs," said Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU