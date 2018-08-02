JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India launch today: Expected features, price
Business Standard

BlackBerry Evolve X, Evolve with 18:9 screen announced: Know price, specs

Both the Evolve and Evolve X feature a touch screen design with 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio fullHD+ screen on the front and soft textured design on the back

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve price and launch details

BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve price and launch details
1 / 4
BlackBerry EvolveX and BlackBerry Evolve X

BlackBerry, a Canadian smartphone brand licensed to India-based Optiemus Infracom, on August 2 launched the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X in India. Unlike the recently launched touch and type design-based smartphone, the BlackBerry Key2, both the Evolve and Evolve X feature a touchscreen design with 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio fullHD+ screen on the front and soft textured design on the back. The BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X is priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 34990, respectively.

BlackBerry Evolve X: Specifications and features

BlackBerry Evolve X specifications and features
2 / 4
BlackBerry Evolve

 

The BlackBerry Evolve X is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – expandable using microSD card. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1 operating system optimised by BlackBerry with security and productivity tools such as DTEK security suite and workplace. The phone is powered by 4,000 mAh battery. It features a USB type-C charging and data transfer port that supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The phone also supports wireless charging. 

In terms of imaging, the phone sports dual rear cameras and a single camera on the front with soft LED flash. The rear camera features a 12-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, mated with a 13MP telephoto lens of f/2.4 aperture. The front camera features 16MP fixed focus lens.

 

BlackBerry Evolve: Specifications and features

BlackBerry Evolve specifications and features
3 / 4
BlackBerry Evolve X and BlackBerry Evolve

 

The BlackBerry Evolve is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – expandable using microSD card. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1 operating system optimised by BlackBerry with security and productivity tools such as DTEK security suite and workplace. The phone is also powered by 4,000 mAh battery. It features a USB type-C charging and data transfer port that supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In terms of imaging, the phone sports dual rear cameras and a single camera on the front with soft LED flash. The rear camera features dual 13MP lenses, an RGB sensor mated with a monochrome sensor. Like Evolve X, the Evolve also sports a 16MP fixed focus selfie camera unit on the front.

 

BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve: Availability details and sale offers

BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve availability details and sale offers
4 / 4
 

Both the Evolve X and Evolve are Amazon-exclusive and will be available from August end and mid-September, respectively. Both the phones come bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 3,950 from Reliance Jio. They will also be eligible for a 5 per cent instant cashback offer from ICICI bank credit cards.
First Published: Thu, August 02 2018. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements