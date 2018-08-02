BlackBerry Evolve X, Evolve with 18:9 screen announced: Know price, specs

BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve price and launch details
BlackBerry, a Canadian smartphone brand licensed to India-based Optiemus Infracom, on August 2 launched the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X in India. Unlike the recently launched touch and type design-based smartphone, the BlackBerry Key2, both the Evolve and Evolve X feature a touchscreen design with 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio fullHD+ screen on the front and soft textured design on the back. The BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X is priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 34990, respectively.
BlackBerry Evolve X: Specifications and features
BlackBerry Evolve: Specifications and features
BlackBerry Evolve X and Evolve: Availability details and sale offers
Both the Evolve X and Evolve are Amazon-exclusive and will be available from August end and mid-September, respectively. Both the phones come bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 3,950 from Reliance Jio. They will also be eligible for a 5 per cent instant cashback offer from ICICI bank credit cards.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU