Lava Probuds TWS earbuds launched in India priced at Rs 2,199

Domestic mobile brand Lava International on Monday announced its entry into the true wireless segment with the launch of Probuds.
The earbuds are launching with an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at just Rs 1 on Lava E-store as well on Amazon and Flipkart.
According to the company, the special offer is valid from June 24 noon onwards, till the stocks last.
After the special introductory offer, Probuds will be available at Rs 2,199.
"With Probuds, Lava aims to have a substantial share in the TWS space as students and office goers are looking for ear buds which can ease their work/study from home and even cater to their entertainment needs," said Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International.
Probuds by Lava houses 11.6mm advanced drivers and MediaTek Airoha chipset.
Probuds offers a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by 55mAh (each bud) battery and 500mAh case battery.
The device is ergonomically designed after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours which makes them ideal for prolonged use, the company said.
The earbuds also come with an instant 'Wake and Pair Technology' which power on the earbuds and enter connection mode as soon as charging case lid is opened.
The TWS also has latest Bluetooth v5.0 which offers seamless as well as instant connectivity.
Weighing just 77 grams, Probuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistance.
