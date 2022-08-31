CERT-In warns about bugs in Mozilla Firefox that can compromise devices

-
ALSO READ
Apple Pay may finally work on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox in iOS 16
New bug hits Chrome, Microsoft Edge browsers; Google asks users to update
Google Chrome rolls out customisable toolbar shortcut for Android
Centre warns about multiple bugs in Google Chrome for desktop users
Google now delays blocking 3rd-party cookies in Chrome to late 2024
-
After warning users about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has now cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox products that can let hackers compromise devices and systems.
The bugs in Mozilla Firefox browser could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attack on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its latest advisory.
'These vulnerabilities exist in Mozilla Firefox due to abuse of XSLT error handling, cross-origin iframe referencing an XSLT document... that results in a use-after-free error and memory safety bugs within the browser engine,' explained the cyber agency.
A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a victim to open a specially-crafted web request.
CERT-In, which comes under the IT Ministry, advised users to update to the latest Mozilla Firefox versions.
CERT-In also found a vulnerability in open source coding platform Drupal which could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions on the targeted system.
'Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions (leak valid payment details and accept invalid payment details) on the targeted system,' it warned.
Last week, the cyber agency had warned users about multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop that could let threat actors gain access to their computers.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU