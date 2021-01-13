CES 2021: Dell updates Alienware gaming laptops with Nvidia's RTX 3000 GPUs

-
PC giant Dell on Wednesday refreshed its Alienware m15 and m17 R4 gaming laptop range with the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
The updated m15 and m17 will be on sale starting January 26 in the US for $2,149.99.
"Both m15/m17 laptops are available in colours Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, with a new matte finish front panel. And if you are exporting the experience to a gaming TV or big format display (like the monstrous Alienware 55 OLED), you will get even smoother output with a newly upgraded HDMI 2.1 connection capable of delivering 4K resolutions at 120Hz," the company said in a statement.
In terms of specifications,, both Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 come with a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display respectively.
Customers can choose the Alienware m17 R4 with up to 360Hz full-HD display (up to 300Hz on m15 model) to enjoy titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077.
Under the hood, they feature the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK mobile processor coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of storage.
Both devices include an 86Wh battery, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier port.
Meanwhile, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop by Dell also packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.
The desktop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processors with 16-cores and supports up to 128GB RAM in dual channel and up to 4TB of storage.
Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.--IANS
