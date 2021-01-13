Amazon debuts Prime Video mobile edition plan starting at Rs 89 per month

-
Accelerating its efforts to increase access to high-quality entertainment for every Indian, Amazon on Wednesday introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition - a mobile-only plan at an introductory price of Rs 89.
Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India.
Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition.
"Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content," Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said in a statement.
As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.
After the 30 day-free trial, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.
Complete Prime Video experience including multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD in addition to having access to all Prime benefits including ad-free music with Prime Music, free fast delivery on Amazon.in, Prime Reading and other Prime benefits, will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at Rs 131 or recharge with a Rs 349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along with unlimited calling, data access of 2 GB per day.
The recharges will be available on the Airtel Thanks app or at over a million recharge points across the country.
