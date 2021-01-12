CES 2021: Lenovo launches three new ThinkPad X1 laptops

on Tuesday unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, 'ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga' along with ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 among others at the 2021.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will available to order starting this month with prices starting at $1,899, while ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available from $1429.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga is expected to start from $1569 and ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available at $1149.

Covered in titanium material, it's over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio, 13.5-inch low power display, along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, the company said.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with a low blue light feature, an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support.

The new laptops come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world's first laptops to support Dolby Voice, which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear to make meetings more productive.

The new models join the X1 Fold and ultra-light X1 Nano announced last September to complete a comprehensive 5G-ready premium ThinkPad X1 portfolio.

Furthermore, the company also introduced all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet.

Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Precision Pen or Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables seamless transition between modes.

The ThinkPad X1 portfolio (X1 Fold excepted) is designed on Intel Evo platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics to deliver improved speed and intelligence.

--IANS

wh/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)