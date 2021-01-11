Lenovo launches lightweight AR glasses 'ThinkReality A3' at CES 2021

-
-
Lenovo has launched a new pair of lightweight AR glasses called ThinkReality A3 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
Available only for enterprise customers, these glasses can connect to your PC or a Motorola smartphone via a USB type-C cable.
The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. The pricing, however, has not been revealed.
"The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones.
"Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are," Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group said in a statement.
The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition tethers to a laptop or mobile workstation to enable users to position multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view and use Windows software tools and applications.
The ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones1 for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments.
It fits like sunglasses and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use.
The AR smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform for high-quality performance and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays.
An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.
