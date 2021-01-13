CES 2021: New AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile chips to empower gamers, creators

Chip maker AMD has announced a new portfolio of its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, aiming to provide unprecedented levels of performance and incredible battery life for gamers, creators and professionals.

The new 7nm chips bring highly-efficient and extremely powerful "Zen 3" core architecture to the laptop market.

New laptops powered by Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors will be available from major PC manufacturers including ASUS, HP and Lenovo, starting in Q1 2021, the company announced at the 2021 late on Tuesday.

"The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop and Mobile Processors bring the best innovation AMD has to offer to consumers and professionals as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life and fantastic designs," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD.

Throughout the course of 2021, AMD expects a broad portfolio of more than 150 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

Building upon the previous generation of leadership mobile processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series includes high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors.

At the top of the product stack, AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors deliver impressive gaming experiences by combining unmatched performance with outstanding battery life, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads and built on the new AMD "Zen 3" architecture.

"We are proud of our continued collaboration with AMD to offer powerful and highly secure business PCs to help people stay connected, engaged, and productive wherever they are," said Andy Rhodes, global head of Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc.

Dilip Bhatia, chief customer experience officer, Lenovo, added: "From small business pros working together on the new ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 laptops, to competitive gamers new Lenovo Legion laptops -- staying productive and entertained with the latest Ryzen mobile processor technology is essential to those thriving in today's blended work- and play-from-home lifestyle."

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)